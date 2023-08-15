Ministry of Defense: the blow of the Russian Armed Forces caused significant damage to the military-industrial complex of Ukraine

As a result of a night strike, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) caused significant damage to the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, as a result of a strike by high-precision weapons from the sea and air, key enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine were hit. Konashenkov stated that the goal of the attack had been achieved.

Russian troops regularly strike at military infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The day before, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons hit the storage and assembly sites of surface drones used for attacks on Russian territory.

In addition, on August 11, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group attack on a military airfield in the Kolomyya region of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. All designated targets were hit, Konashenkov said.