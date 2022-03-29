SSolidarity can be so simple: You hang a Ukrainian flag in the window, like every Zelenskyj video and hand out little hearts as soon as quick and unbureaucratic help for refugees from Ukraine is required. Warm gestures, nothing more. But what if a displaced family stood in front of your own door? Would they be included? And if so, for how long?

Officially, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 272,388 Ukrainian refugees have sought protection in Germany so far, but the actual number is likely to be much higher because Ukrainian citizens do not have to register in Germany. And: Putin’s war of aggression is driving more and more people out of their homes. Frank Plasberg therefore asked the question: “Fleeing from Russia’s bombs: How well can Germany help?”.

“In Bavaria nobody stands on the street”

If you look at the civil society level, the commitment of the countless people who take in those seeking protection, the answer is: pretty good. But it is not the job of the citizens to deal with such a crisis, the state is responsible for that. He should have learned from the 2015 refugee crisis. Bavaria, at least according to the Interior Minister of the Free State, Joachim Herrmann (CSU), has the situation well under control – after certain initial difficulties. “In Bavaria nobody stands on the street”. But is that enough?

WDR journalist Isabel Schayani saw things differently. Both the federal and state governments appear to be downright “chilled” in view of the dramatic situation. Hermann, of course, rejected this indignantly: There could be no question of chilling. In any case, he doesn’t know anyone who does yoga.







Schayani rightly denounced the lack of structures. For example the registration. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser rejects the registration of all refugees from Ukraine demanded by the Union. In an interview, she explained this as follows: “We are talking primarily about children and women who have been fleeing for days, who have had to endure the cold at the Polish border.” The refugees should not be stopped for controls at the German border.

Is the government chilling?

As far as chilling was concerned, Heike Jüngling, Head of Social Affairs in the city of Königswinter in North Rhine-Westphalia, agreed with Schayani. There are still no answers to the most important questions: How are the costs of private accommodation reimbursed? What about medical care? How about school and day care places? Because the (private) accommodation capacity in Königswinter is exhausted, a gym has already had to be closed and converted.







When the political phrases (“we have to stand together now”, “this is a national effort”) and administrative details threatened to drift away, a woman breathed the necessary life into the abstract discussion: Oksana Ilchenko. The German teacher fled Kyiv with her mother and daughter and luckily found private accommodation. With tears she tells of the exhausting escape, her fears and the hope of being able to return soon. Her mother asks her every day: “When are we going home again?” And she has to comfort her mother every day. Oksana Ilchenko wants to register herself and her family, she applied, but only got an appointment for April 27th. A date by which she actually longs to be back with her husband, an officer who is fighting for his country.

There is no rule of thumb for how long private engagement lasts. Julia Kross, a management consultant from Hamburg, who was not satisfied with the rhetorical sympathy at the dinner table on the first day of the war, now lives not only with her husband on 150 square meters, but with five other people. She calls the refugees accommodated in her house guests. The Ukrainians, we read and hear again and again, see themselves this way: as temporarily displaced persons who want to return to their homeland and their old lives as quickly as possible. The Kroß couple help where they can, whether it’s about German courses, school or an apartment. But from the authorities, said Julia Kross, one hears one thing above all: be patient.