Myanmar security forces conducted night raids in the former capital, Rangoon, after breaking up a new day of protests against the February 1 coup with tear gas. On Friday night, authorities exhumed the body of the 19-year-old killed in Mandalay on Wednesday and her examination exonerated the police from the murder, creating even more outrage among protesters.

The at least 54 deaths and the repression by the military junta do not intimidate protesters in Myanmar. This Saturday, March 6, generalized protests were repeated throughout the country, which were dissolved with special harshness in the old capital, Rangoon, where the authorities used tear gas and stun grenades, according to local media.

In Naipyidó, the current capital, protesters took to the streets with signs that read “We do not accept the military coup” and stepped on the photos thrown to the ground of the coup leader of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing. Meanwhile – and in the absence of a response from the UN Security Council – the hashtag # R2P, acronym for “responsibility to protect”, has gone viral on social networks.

This is a United Nations commitment to prevent serious human rights violations, such as war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the application of measures such as sanctions. “The use of lethal force against peaceful protesters clearly contravenes international human rights law,” said UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener.

Night raids by security forces

According to Reuters, residents of the Sanchaung district in Yangon claimed that, late at night after the protests, soldiers and police moved to this and other districts of the city and fired ammunition.

These residents confirmed that three people were detained in Kyauktada municipality and that they did not know the reason for their arrests. “They ask to take my father and my brother. Isn’t anyone going to help us? Don’t you dare touch my father and my brother. Take us too if you want to take them away,” shouted a woman as they took two of them, an actor. and his son.

A migrant from Myanmar living in Thailand holds a portrait of the detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a memorial event in Bangkok on March 4, 2021, to honor those who died during the demonstrations against the military coup in their country. AFP – LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

Since the coup on February 1, the military junta has arrested more than 1,500 people across the country, according to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP). Among them, activists, journalists, monks and politicians, among which the democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and several members of her Government stand out.

Exhumation of the body of Kyal Sin, the murdered young woman turned into a symbol of the protests

On Friday night, authorities exhumed the grave of the 19-year-old who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot to the head on Wednesday in the city of Mandalay, as confirmed on Saturday. local MRTV television.

According to this channel, the examination exonerated the police from the murder, since they were face to face with the protesters and the alleged examination found a penetration wound to the back of the head and a 1.2-inch piece of lead. cm by 0.7 cm in the brain which they say is different from the bullet points used by the police.

The student Kyal Sin, in a black shirt, died on Wednesday in the Mandalay protests, amid the intervention of the authorities that has left at least 54 dead in total. March 3, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

“Therefore, it can be assumed that those who do not want stability carried out the assassination,” MRTV said. Reuters images from that day show that the protester had her neck turned against the police moments before her death. Likewise, this agency reports that it was unable to get any person in charge of the Army and the police to answer its calls to comment on this information.

They were also unable to contact the family to confirm whether they had granted permission to the authorities to exhume the young woman’s body. Meanwhile, social networks were filled with outrage over an action by the authorities that many consider to be another insult to Kyal Sin and his family, with the intention of giving a false account of what happened.

With Reuters and EFE