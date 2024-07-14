Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Still productive late or rather early in the morning? © Zoonar/Imago/imagebroker/Imago

Does the early bird really catch the worm? According to a study, morning people and night owls perform differently when it comes to performance.

Frankfurt – The alarm clock rings shrilly in the morning. It is five o’clock. While some people jump out of bed full of energy, others prefer to turn over in bed. The latter are probably among those who are more productive in the evening hours. After all, getting up early is not for everyone. Early risers versus late owls: who performs better on a cognitive level? A study has now got to the bottom of this question.

Night owls or early risers: who is “smarter”? – The study at a glance

Imperial College London (Great Britain) led the study The researchers led by Dr. Raha West examined data from a total of almost 26,000 subjects. It was published on July 10, 2024 in the journal BMJ Public Health.

Investigation: Effects of sleep on brain performance. Cognitive tests were carried out. Participants also had to answer the question whether they were more of a morning person or a night person (i.e. a night owl or an early riser).

Cross-sectional study with around 26,000 participants Age of subjects: 53 to 86 years old.

53 to 86 years old. Data collection: To do this, the researchers used data from the British Biobank database.

Study results: Do night owls or early risers have an advantage?

A lot is known about the length of sleep. If you manage to get at least seven hours of sleep per night, you are on the right track. And not just in terms of the body’s general regeneration and recovery. Brain function also benefits. According to the study from London, sleeping between seven and nine hours is optimal. It even improves cognitive abilities. Less than seven hours, on the other hand, has the opposite effect. If you get less than five hours of sleep, the risk of illness actually increases.

But what effect does it have if a person prefers to be active earlier or later in the day? In fact, this is also linked to brain function. “Our study found that adults who are naturally more active in the evening tended to perform better on cognitive tests than those who are ‘morning people’,” explained Dr. Raha West, according to a Press release emerges.

From early riser to night owl: Expert names three steps – but it won’t be easy

Bad luck for early risers, good luck for night owls? Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. West puts it into perspective: “It’s important to point out that this does not mean that all morning people have poorer cognitive performance.” However, the study results do reflect a trend according to which night owls tend to have better cognitive performance.

The idea of ​​simply throwing your habit overboard seems obvious. However, going from being an early riser to a night owl is by no means easy. West also stressed this. A “complete change from being a morning person to a night owl is complex,” he explained. But it is possible. The researcher named three aspects for this:

Adjust the bedtime gradually.

Increase light exposure in the evening.

Maintain a consistent sleep routine.

