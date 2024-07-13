Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Not everyone performs equally well at all times of the day. A study has now found a connection between this preference and cognitive performance.

Kassel – The alarm clock rings shrilly. It’s five o’clock and still dark outside. For many people, that’s no problem. Full of energy and well-rested, they get up straight away – without complaining. Others prefer to turn over again if their job allows it. Getting up early isn’t for everyone. Those who sleep longer are usually more productive in the evening. Early risers versus late owls: who performs better on a cognitive level? Researchers have now investigated this question.

Night owls or early risers: who is “smarter”? – Study from Great Britain

Scientists led by Dr. Raha West of Imperial College London (Great Britain) led the study To do this, they examined data from a total of 26,000 subjects. The work was published on July 10, 2024 in the journal BMJ Public Health.

Investigation: Effects of sleep on brain performance. The subjects completed cognitive tests. The participants also had to answer the question whether they were more of a morning person or an evening person (i.e. a night owl or an early riser).

Cross-sectional study with around 26,000 participants Age of subjects: 53 to 86 years old.

53 to 86 years old. Data collection: To do this, the researchers used data from the British Biobank database.

“Tends to be better”: Night owls have an advantage over early risers

It is well known that optimal sleep duration plays an important role in Health plays. If you manage to sleep at least seven hours a night, you are on the right track. This applies not only to the general regeneration and recovery of the body, but also to the functioning of the brain. A study from London has shown that sleeping seven to nine hours is ideal and even improves cognitive abilities. Less than seven hours, on the other hand, tends to have the opposite effect. If you get less than five hours of sleep, the risk of illness actually increases.

But what effect does it have if a person prefers to be active earlier or later in the day? In fact, this also has an impact on brain function. “Our study found that adults who are naturally more active in the evening tended to perform better on cognitive tests than those who are ‘morning people’,” explained Dr. Raha West, according to a Press release emerges.

From morning person to night owl? Habit is not so easy to change

However, West puts it into perspective: “It is important to point out that this does not mean that all morning people have poorer cognitive performance.” However, the study results do reflect a trend according to which night owls tend to have better cognitive performance.

However, habits are not so easy to change – although it seems obvious. Going from being an early riser to a night owl is not easy. West also explained this. A “complete change from being a morning person to an evening person is complex,” he said. However, it is possible. The researcher named three aspects for this:

Increase light exposure in the evening.

Adjust the bedtime gradually.

Maintain a consistent sleep routine.

