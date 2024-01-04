Friday, January 5, 2024, 01:04



Last September, on the 24th to be more exact, the Riojan band Tierra Santa blew out the candles for their twenty-fifth anniversary in the legendary Madrid stage of La Riviera. That night, later converted into a successful double CD and DVD entitled 'We are all one', the group began in the company of several friends such as, among others, Armando De Castro from Barón Rojo, Alberto Rionda from Avalanch or Jorge Berceo from Zenobia, a celebration which has been extended until this new year 2024 with a tour that will end this month of January and that visits Garaje Beat Club today, one of those rooms that always appear on their roadmap.

Taking into account the exceptional nature of the occasion, as it is a review of an entire long artistic life, it seems certain that the group will propose a tour of the essential songs from more than twenty years of career that have left great heavy metal albums such as 'My name will be legend', 'Better to die standing' or, above all, 'Lands of legend' and 'Blood of kings', the magnificent duo with which they reached their particular peak in the early 2000s.

An example of perseverance, effort, dedication and survival, Tierra Santa is one of those bands that enhance the genre by treating it with great attention, giving the details their fair weight, presenting each of their albums as if from a great story. treating and handling with as much intelligence as passion aspects directly related to grandiloquence, legends, religion, tradition or epic. Time passes without asking permission or giving as many answers as we would like, but, in the meantime, the Holy Land does not lose a bit of its essence.