Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when American voters are only seven months away from going to the polls to choose the forty-seventh president of their country, the campaigns of the two candidates competing to win the upcoming election race, Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, have entered a more aggressive stage in the fundraising process. The ferocity that has become characteristic of the efforts to obtain a greater amount of money to serve the propaganda activities of both campaigns is due to what various opinion polls in the United States show, of the continued closeness in popularity between the two parties in the presidential elections, which increases the importance of each of their attempts to gain the support of independents. , who have not yet decided their voting orientations.

Analysts considered that the starting point of this new phase of financial competition between the two campaigns was the electoral rally that was held in New York a few days ago, and brought together Biden with former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, in a massive evening that witnessed the collection of donations in a record amount, estimated at more than On $25 million.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” quoted high-ranking officials in the Democratic candidate’s campaign as saying that the success in securing this amount was “historic,” during a single election rally, highlighting the presence of what they considered “unprecedented enthusiasm” among voters to support Biden. However, political and media sources in Washington, on the other hand, confirmed the Trump campaign’s confidence in its ability to secure a greater amount of donations during a similar rally scheduled to be organized in Florida next Saturday evening, an event that the campaign hopes will witness the collection of approximately $33 million. , a supporter of the Republican candidate. While analysts saw that the Florida gathering, which some called the “Night of the Three Presidents,” constituted a successful attempt by the Democratic Party to confirm the unity of its ranks behind Biden, others did not rule out the possibility that the party that the Trump campaign intends to hold in less than a week would achieve success. It was similarly successful, at least in terms of fundraising.

It is expected that the selling prices of tickets for the evening, which will be held at the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, southern Florida, range from a quarter of a million dollars to more than 800,000 per ticket. These figures were first reported by the British newspaper, the Financial Times, and then confirmed by the newspaper. The American “Politico” later.

Observers say that, in this context, the Republican candidate's campaign may rely on the names of prominent American billionaires, including Steve Wynn, a prominent hotel tycoon, and John Paulson, a hedge fund tycoon, along with Robert Bigelow, who also works in the field of real estate and space.