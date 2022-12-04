Zacatecas, Zac.- Hundreds of Zacatecans could enjoy the Night of the Stars 2022 who offered various activities for free.

The maximum astronomical event took place in the Cozcyt-Quantum scientific-technological park City of Knowledge this Friday, December 3.

from early hour the free trucks began to leave of the Interactive Center of Science and Technology of Zacatecas Zig Zag and finished their last tour at 9:00 p.m.

The event was held by the Zacatecas Astronomical Society (SAZAC) and the Zacatecan Council of ScienceTechnology and Innovation (Cozcyt) through the Zigzag.

For this fourteenth edition of The Night of the Starss the motto was Science, sustenance of development; Therefore, different activities were carried out.

From the entrance of the building there were documentaries about the creation of the universe, inside were presented Photographs Y astronomical conferences.

In addition to having at least 10 classrooms in which workshops were givens on luminescent constellations, tech materials, ocean acidification, recreational math, and many more.

But what most caught the attention of the visitors were the telescopes and the opportunity to see the stars and planets up close.

We recommend you read:

The activities they performed the Zigzag, Young Alchemists, Gruo Quark, Miimaz, Prepa 4, Chemical Sciences, Nuclear Sciences, Mover Conciencias, LUMAT, UPIIZ of the IPN, French Alliance, Zacatecas Astronomical Society, among others.