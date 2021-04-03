The most endless Cup in history was tremendous for Real Sociedad. The wait for a year was well worth it. A third cup title 34 years later. An ode to the happiness of all realism, which was well deservedly imposed on its neighbor with a penalty for the legend of the entity scored by Oyarzabal in the second period.

A trophy that will give chatter and chatter from generation to generation txuri urdin. To her misfortune, for everyone, the Royal had to enthrone herself in an empty nest. This time, football, that motor of emotions, was limited to the remote control. And few deposits are more sentimental than the final cup. Real Sociedad, football, has a pending party. San Sebastián already has another big day. Athletic, too pedestrian in this final, the Cup, its fetish trophy, has been resisting for 37 years.

Football awarded the Real, more stylish and better articulated. Two neighbors, but from the football point of view a change of needles. Athletic is more interested in combat, direct football. It does not hide: the midfield, along the axis, is a halt. For the Real it is their main livelihood. Those of Imanol Alguacil need both Silva and Marcelino García Toral to Raúl García. Two opposite vectors.

From the outset the Navarrese’s soundtrack prevailed. He led the operations to encrypt the blue and white rear, subjected to a minefield in a closed room. The centrals of the Real fiddled with the ball hanging from the line in their area without giving a thread to Silva or Merino, the most illustrated to back up the game. Until Zubimendi interpreted that his help was needed. He gave aid to Zubeldia and Le Normand and the Royal approached his ideology. In other words, the Silva and Merino keys. Which meant that Portu and Isak were activated – with the air of a forward crane, but with the legs of a Jamaican. With them the Royal Society gave a stretch. Athletic had to retreat, during a section supported by the scaffolding of its centrals, impeccable Yeray and Iñigo Martínez in the first section. Not in the second. Above all, Martínez, who begins to have universal repercussion due to his low measure when a penalty is around him.

There was not much cut for the goalkeepers, especially for Unai, but the meeting, of a lot of concrete, a continuous shock treatment on both sides, did not allow service reductions. Each team went jerkily, at times, without relevant footsteps from Muniain and Oyarzabal, caged in an abrasive duel, of infinite bravery. They all looked so enchanted that until the truce of rest there was only one rifleman. And unexpected. Iñigo Martínez went on an excursion towards Remiro’s goal and threw a shoe with his football boot. stick, the right. Remiro flew over La Cartuja to deflect the ball over the crossbar with a swat.

Iñigo Martínez did not lose prominence. This time in his corral. Just at the early start of the second act, the rojiblanco center-back threw himself in a whirlwind to block an Oyarzabal cross. The body of the Athletic sentinel was outside the area. The rear support arm? A million of rods and some brainy from NASA would have been necessary to solve the riddle. The available VAR denied the possible penalty.

Iñigo Martínez’s soap opera had a tour. Portu, a polvorilla, opened gas after a great pass from Merino, and the defender ran him over. Penalty and expulsion. Yes but no. No, but yes. With the defense already out of the field for the conviction, an eternal VAR session began. From the engine room they made the referee hesitate, who went to the monitor to rewind and rewind. Rectified: only yellow. A snort with an echo even in San Mamés. An Athletic defeated by the accurate penalty from Oyarzabal, but with eleven recruits for the comeback attempt.

In the second period, before and after the realistic bingo, the game, pendulum until the intermission, was much better glossed by those of Imanol. He took possession of the ball – Silva lowered himself, but Merino grew – and everything was more familiar to him. When Marcelino’s group wanted to flirt with the ball, the menina no longer obeyed.

Athletic, without the collective chassis, also did not find someone to rattle, with a soloist. Williams had no horizons, nor did Muniain dabble. With 1-0 against, Remiro’s goal was a blurry mirage. Not with Villalibre, the rojiblanco Toquero of these times. Without amendments Athletic, always uncomfortable in front of a rival who had the ball as a float. An opponent who never backed down, not even when he caressed the title and the match was perpetuated with eight minutes of added time after so many VAR parliament. It was and was the night of the Real. A night of the ciborium for the San Sebastian club. Athletic will have a return match with the destination on the 17th, in the updated final of this course against Barça. For now, and forever, in La Cartuja his neighbor glorified himself. The best one won.

