Night of the Arts | There was a queue for the police at the opening of Piritori: “The gang is enjoying themselves”

Thursday in the afternoon, the atmosphere in Vaasanpuistiko is on the roof.

The music plays and part of the audience dances to its rhythm. Free sausage and cake coffees are available.

The opening of Vaasanpuistiko is celebrated after three years of renovation.

Elja Kaartinen works in the city of Helsinki’s investigative local work, which is social and health work on the streets and in public spaces. In his spare time, he is a street dancer and DJ. Piritori is also Kaartinen’s home, as he lives very close by. That’s why it’s an honor to be able to play at the opening, he told HS on Thursday.

Elja Kaartinen has been waiting for the completion of Vaasanpuistiko for a long time.

“There is no more wind tunnel. It’s really nice when you go to a local store in the evening on a weekday and there’s room here. At the moment, there is room for everyone here.”

There would be more benches in the Vaasa park of Kaartinen’s dreams.

“There must be room for everyone. Now the situation is such that the elderly have come to ask if there is anything to plant here. Even as a walking employee, I appreciate the seats.”

Finnish in the way of free mouthwatering, there have been a lot of people queuing on Thursday afternoon.

Danielle Aittomäki organize the cake coffee makers into two lines so that the serving goes more smoothly. He is there for his work.

The renovated Vaasanpuistikko is to Aittomäki’s liking.

“This is wonderfully ‘fresh’. These works of art are lovely and the look is brighter.”

Danielle Aittomäki works at A-klinikkasäätiö in the Neighborhood and mediation work project.

A sculpture by visual artist Komugi Ando and visual artist-designer Teemu Salonen, which is part of the ensemble. The whole is called Torille!

Thursday in addition to the opening party, there is a cleaning day for Vaasanpuistiko, Aittomäki says. He works in the Kurvi working group, which for a couple of years has brought together operators, residents and police officers to develop the Kurvi area.

Kurvi’s working group organizes a talk event once a month, where the area is cleaned and participants are offered food and drink.

Events are also a great place where different people can meet each other and spend time together, says Aittomäki.

Vaasanpuistikko of Aittomäki dreams is a place where people can spend time and be happy and joyful together.

“Kurvi belongs to everyone who spends time here.”

Other events of the Night of the Arts Aittomäki says that he will go see them with his family, if there is enough time and energy later in the evening.

Miika Väisänen has not planned to go to other Arts Night events other than the opening. He just wanted to come and see Piritori go. Memo Ismail finalizes Väisänen’s surgery.

Also Miika Väisänen the Piritori of dreams is a place where all people respect each other and everyone is accepted as they are.

“Everybody could walk here. The gang is having a good time, let’s boil it down to that.”

Väisänen lived on Helsinginkatu for half of last year and that’s why Piritori is a familiar place. In his opinion, the opening has clearly brought the people of Helsinki together, as there are many new faces.

“It’s a very refreshing place, completely renewed.”

Nina Forsbom, who came to the opening, has not yet planned to go to other Arts Night events. The program for the rest of the evening is determined according to how he can cope, because he has already had two meetings earlier in the day.

Vaasapuistikon the cleaning staff also uses a hook-shaped cape Nina Forsbomwho has arrived for coffee on Thursday.

Forsbom praises the new look of the square and hopes that the good atmosphere of the opening could remain permanent. He hopes that the area would remain calm and that people would be able to spend more time in the square.

Many different events would be organized in the Vaasa park of Forsbom’s dreams.

“This is called Piritori. That name will be and remain, but I would hope that the name Vaasanaukio would also be used.”

Roommates Pinja Heinoja (left) and Kip Ahonen have arrived to queue for sausages.

Pinja Heinojan in my opinion, the renovated Vaasanpuistikko is much better than before.

“It’s no longer scary to walk past, for example, at night. It’s cleaner here and there’s less garbage.”

Kip Ahonen collapsing.

“This is not so cramped anymore. Before, you had to go along small streets.”

Roommates Heinoja and Ahonen live very close by and walk through Vaasanpuistiko almost every day. The two have a unanimous view of the Vaasa park of dreams.

“There should be more lights at night. It was dark here last night too.”