Night of the Arts | The night of the arts takes over the streets of Helsinki – in these areas masses of people move

Night of the Arts|On Thursday, the largest masses of people will probably be in the city center, Kamppi and Kallio areas.

in Helsinki About 100,000 visitors are expected for the opening concerts of the Night of the Arts and the Celebration Week on Thursday, says the communication manager of the Helsinki Events Foundation Anna Mäkelä.

According to Mäkelä only bass guitarists playing together 20,000 listeners are expected on the steps of Helsinki Cathedral.

“At least that’s the goal.”

Mäkelä guesses that the other attractions of the evening will be a visual artist, among others By Kevin Abosch artificial intelligence art exhibition in the Esplanade park.

This year, well over three hundred free art and cultural events will be organized in connection with the event. There’s plenty to do around the citybut the largest masses of people are likely to move in the city center, Kamppi and Kallio areas.

The full program of the night of the arts can be found in the event from the website.