Veracruz, Mexico.- The evening of Monday, January 30, five consecutive armed attacks left the population of Acayucan in Veracruz, Mexico, in a state of alert. The attacks occurred in four neighborhoods and one neighborhood of the city, and it is suspected that it could be a matter of extortion.

Three of the attacks were on properties belonging to the Pedreros family, dedicated to the sale of electronics, gas tanks and agricultural machinery. Two more attacks were on businesses dedicated to the sale of beers, an also attractive twist for this type of crime.

The first attack occurred at the “Crazy Beer” business in the Zapotal neighborhood at 5:30 in the afternoon. The authority in charge of cordoning off the area was the Secretary of the Navy with functions of the Municipal Police.

The following attacks occurred in houses linked to the Pedreros family in the Cruz Verde and Zapotal neighborhoods. Elements of the Mexican Navy Secretariat arrived to close the road after the third and fourth attacks.

The fifth and last attack would have occurred ten minutes after the fourth, on a street in the Tepetates neighborhood, and no further details have yet been given.

The inhabitants of Acayucan are concerned about insecurity and ask the authorities for more actions to protect the population. The Secretary of the Navy continues to investigate the attacks and seeks those responsible.

In the midst of the tension, elements of the Secretary of the Navy aggressively treated the reporters who were covering the events, pushing them and arguing that they should get behind the closed tape, despite the fact that it had not yet been tied up.

The situation in Acayucan remains uncertain and the population awaits prompt action by the authorities to ensure their safety. The inhabitants are also asking for more police presence in the area to prevent future attacks.