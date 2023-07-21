Paris, Donnarumma and his partner beaten and robbed at home

Bad mishap for the goalkeeper of the national team and Paris Saint Germain Gianluigi Donnarumma: the footballer, in fact, was beaten and robbed together with his partner by some thieves who broke into their home in Paris.

According to what has been reconstructed, some individuals broke into the apartment, located in the eighth arrondissement, immobilizing the couple and fleeing with loot of around 500 thousand euros.

The couple, who also suffered beatings, later freed themselves by taking refuge in a luxury hotel near their home.

The hotel staff then alerted the authorities with Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend, still in shock, who were taken to the hospital for treatment.