Night of Kick and Punch 13: back on February 4th in Rozzano

The thirteenth edition of The Night of Kick and Punchgala dedicated to ring sports which this year will propose fights of kickboxing, boxing and muay thai. Organized by the Kick and Punch of Angelo Valente and Marianna Vasaturo in collaboration with the Sap Fighting Style of Avv. Michele Briamonte, presented by Valerio Lamanna (the voice of combat sports in Italy), the event will feature the world bantamweight kickboxing champion (K-1 style) Wako-Pro Luca Cecchetti which is part of Team Kick and Punch.



“Luca will play a match of three rounds of three minutes each – he explains Angelo Valente – with the rules of the K-1 style against an opponent to be determined. I’m looking for a strong athlete in order to offer a good bout to my audience which is made up of connoisseurs who know when it’s worth buying a ticket to an event kickboxing. Luca’s world title will not be up for grabs. For the evening of 4 February, tickets cost 40 euros (ringside) and 30 euros (grandstand). To buy them, find the information on the social networks of the Kick and Punch. We will also have a match, over four rounds of three minutes each, valid for the Italian kickboxing title with the rules of the K-1 style (punches, kicks and knees) in the 81 kg category between Emanuele Lulaj and Flavio Fumagalli. The federation is there Federkombat, within which the Lega Pro Italia works. In the muay thai bout, Diego Fornacciari will challenge Amro Ghanem (which the fans nicknamed The handsome killer = the good-looking killer) on the distance of the three rounds of three minutes each. In muay thai it is allowed to hit the opponent with punches, kicks, elbows and knees, but when the opponent is on the ground the action must be stopped. In boxing, we will have two very popular athletes in Lombardy: the former Italian Under-22 lightweight champion Francesco Paparo (as a pro: 1 win and 1 draw) and the Moldovan super middleweight Vadim Gurau (7 wins and 6 losses). We will announce the names of their opponents in the coming weeks. In total, we will offer about ten fights. Hurry up and buy the tickets, I expect to sell them all in a week.”

Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition: the 2022 edition, what happened

The latest edition of Night of Kick and Punch made the history of Italian kickboxing: The Night of Kick and Punch 12 – Black Tie Edition was organized last June 18 in Venaria Reale (Turin) at the prestigious Reggia di Venaria, which is part of the Unesco world heritage site, inside the Citroniera designed by the famous Italian architect Philip Juvarra and built between 1722 and 1727. A kickboxing demonstration in a palace had never been seen anywhere in the world.



Furthermore, two Italian athletes won the K-1 style Wako-Pro kickboxing world title: Luca Cecchetti won the bantamweight title against the Belarusian/Moldovan Maxim Kazacuwhile Luke Grusovin won the featherweight title against the Spaniard Tito Macias. To make matters worse, Elisabetta Canalis won his first kickboxing match against Rachel Muratori with the rules of the low kick style: punches above the belt and full body kicks. Between one fight and another, the show of the dancers of the Sosa Academythe performance of a violinist and guests were able to enjoy a high-level dinner prepared by a chef.







They presented Valerio Lamanna and the beautiful TV host Federico Fontana. “In previous editions of the Night of Kick and Punch I have always wanted to offer a side show that would make the evening unforgettable – comments Angelo Valente – and also for this reason the public has always come in large numbers. In choosing the shows to propose, my wife Marianna was decisive. Don’t miss the Night of Kick and Punch 13, Saturday 4 February, at the Rozzano sports hall: it will be a great show and you will have fun!”

