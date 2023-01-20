Former Italian champion Francesco Paparo returns to the ring on February 4th in the Night of Kick and Punch

Saturday 4 February, in Rozzano, during the thirteenth edition of Night of Kick and Punchthe former Italian Under 22 champion Francesco Paparo (1 win and 1 draw as a professional) will face the Moldovan Vitalie Spinu (0-4) over the distance of the 6 rounds. “Even though he lost his first four professional fights, Vitalie Spinu shouldn’t be underestimated,” he comments Francis Rizzo, founder of the Francis Boxing Team of Rho and coach of Francesco Paparo – and in fact Francesco is training with great seriousness. Vitalie Spinu is a tough opponent, sometimes grumpy, one of those boxers against whom it is difficult to make a good impression and who must be technically outclassed. Francesco is superior to him on a technical level and therefore I’m sure he will win. Francesco is so good that his fans have nicknamed him King Papachenko. He has a style similar to that of the now legendary Olympic and world champion Vasily Lomachenko. Francesco’s goal is to become champion of Italy also as a professional. We expect to reach it within a year and a half, two years at the most. We haven’t decided in which category yet since Francesco is a lightweight but he has no problem going down to super featherweight.”

In the first two professional fights Francesco Paparo has faced Simone Carlin. The first match took place on March 19, 2022, at the Salvador Allende sports hall in Cinisello Balsamo, over 4 rounds and ended in a draw. The rematch took place on November 19 of the same year at the PalaMeda during the event The Art of Fighting 2 and ended with a clear victory on points by Francesco Paparo at the end of six spectacular rounds. “In my opinion, Francesco had also won the first challenge – he explains Francis Rizzo – but in boxing the only verdict that matters is that of the three judges. For this reason, we strongly wanted a rematch. I never had any doubts that Francesco would win it.”

Organized by Angelo Valente and Marianna Vasaturo, in collaboration with the Sap Fighting Style of the lawyer Michele Briamonte, with the patronage of the Municipality of Rozzano, the Night of Kick and Punch 13 will be a great showcase for Francesco Paparo. Francis Rizzo confirms this: “I wanted Francesco to fight at the Night of Kick and Punch because it is a great event, which always fills the facilities, which is followed by journalists and also by boxing insiders who are always looking for new talent. My friend Angelo Valente is one of the most active organizers in Italy.”

Francis Rizzo founded the Francis Boxing Team in 2012, in Via Stoppani 4-A in Rho, near Milan where he trains ordinary people who want to keep fit by practicing boxing, amateur and professional boxers. He has organized twelve editions of Ring Roosters, an event designed to allow young boxers to gain experience and build records in order to challenge the Italian champion. The last edition of Ring Roosters took place in Rho on June 14th in the parking lot of the Rho Center shopping mall. The next edition should also take place in Rho, the details will be announced in the coming months.

