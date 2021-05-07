On the last Friday of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, and after weeks of constant escalation due to forced evictions, Palestinian protesters clashed with the Israeli police on Friday, in a scene of chaos and violence which ended with at least 169 wounded on the Esplanade of the Mosques, one of the most contested places in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In the last balance, the Palestinian Red Crescent registered 163 injured protesters, of which 80 were taken to hospital. The Israeli police, meanwhile, registered six wounded among their agents.

The Holy City lives days of tension to the repeated demonstrations of Palestinians, for a week, to protest against plans to evict Palestinian families from the Shaykh Jarrah neighborhood for the benefit of Israeli settlers.

In addition, the police killed two Palestinians and seriously wounded a third, after they opened fire on a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank.

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters left almost 170 injured on Friday. Photo: REUTERS

Voltage escalation

Given the escalation of incidents in those Israeli-occupied territories, The United States urged “de-escalation of tensions” and avoid unilateral steps, such as “evictions, settlements and demolitions.”

“We are deeply concerned,” said Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

The Esplanade of the Mosques is the third holy place of islam and it is located just above the Wailing Wall, the most important place of prayer for Jews.

Although tension is common in that part of the Old City of Jerusalem, violence is not within the Esplanade, which is usually monitored remotely by the Israeli police.

But this Friday is the last of the fasting month of Ramadan, and for that reason a large crowd of Muslims gathered on the esplanade.

According to the Israeli police, “hundreds of people threw stones, bottles and other objects at officers, who responded.”

Against evictions

The demonstrations against the possibility of four Palestinian families being evicted from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah they have been happening every day, at nightfall.

Fifteen Palestinians were arrested in the early hours of this Friday.

Israeli forces advance against Palestinian protesters, who threw stones at them. Photo: AFP

Hours later, a hundred Palestinians took to the streets again in Sheikh Jarrah.

The dispute centers on land ownership on which several houses were built where these four Palestinian families live.

The Jerusalem district court ruled earlier this year in favor of Jewish families claiming ownership of the land.

Under Israeli law, if Jews can prove that their family lived in East Jerusalem before the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, they can ask to have their “property rights” restored to them – legislation that Palestinians challenge head-on.

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at the Israeli police in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: REUTERS

Clashes in the West Bank

In the incident in the northern West Bank, “three terrorists fired in the direction of the border guard base in Salem,” a Palestinian town near the city of Jenin, police said in a statement.

The security forces replied with their firearms, according to this source. Two of the three assailants died, according to medical sources.

The third was admitted to an Israeli hospital in “critical condition,” police said.

On Wednesday, a young Israeli died who had been wounded by gunfire by a Palestinian days earlier in the West Bank.

On the same day, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire, according to Palestinian sources.

Friday’s attack also coincided with the “Day of Al Qods (Jerusalem in Arabic)” held every year in the countries of the region and mainly in Iran, a sworn enemy of Israel, in support of the Palestinian people.

Source: AFP and DPA

CB