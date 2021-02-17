An outbreak of indignation and fury swept through several cities in Catalonia since Tuesday night, following the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél, amid a controversy over freedom of expression in Spain. The protests ended with dozens of injuries, a police station attacked and at least 15 detainees.

Symbol for some of the freedom of expression in Spain, Hasél was arrested and imprisoned this Tuesday to serve a nine-month prison sentence for tweets against the monarchy and the security forces.

Shortly after, the anger of his followers resulted in protests in the streets of several cities in Spain, and with special virulence in Catalonia. The most serious incidents took place in the city of Vic, where a mob tried to assault a police station, which was surrounded and attacked with a rain of blunt objects that shattered windows outside, according to the newspaper. The vanguard. The great police operation was overwhelmed by the violence of some protesters.

Hasél was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, after resisting for several days because the Justice had given him until last Friday to surrender voluntarily.

The arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél unleashed fury in several cities in Spain. In Barcelona, ​​there were severe clashes with the police. Photo: DPA

“They will never stop us, they will not bend us!” Hásel shouted with his fist raised as the police escorted him out of the University of Lleida, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, where he had barricaded himself since the day. above with dozens of young people.

“Death to the fascist state,” he shouted moments before entering the police vehicle, amid boos from activists protesting in this city 150 km from Barcelona.

From there he was taken directly to the local penitentiary, where he was immediately admitted, the police reported.

Protests broke out immediately. In Barcelona, ​​some 1,700 protesters shouted “Libertat para Pablo” and “You are not alone.” Some hooded protesters burned garbage containers and threw objects at the police.

Protest and clashes with the police in Barcelona, ​​on Tuesday night. Photo: AFP

As reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police force), in the incidents eight people were arrested in Lleida, three in Barcelona, ​​and four in Vic, the Catalan towns where, along with Girona, the most serious incidents occurred.

In the incidents 33 people were injured, among them 17 Catalan police officers, four of them in Barcelona, ​​two in Lleida and eleven in Vic.

Sentenced to nine months in prison for tweets published between 2014 and 2016, Hasél had until Friday to voluntarily surrender and begin to comply. sentence for exaltation of terrorism and insults to the Crown and the security forces.

In the messages, the rapper lashed out at the monarchy and called, for example, “shit mercenaries” to the police forces and accused them of torturing and murdering protesters and immigrants.

Rapper Pablo Hasél, arrested Tuesday at the University of Lleida, in Catalonia. Photo: AFP

In 2014, the singer had already been sentenced to two years in prison for extolling terrorism, for songs where he demanded the death of the royal family or extolled extreme groups responsible for violent actions. On that occasion, the sentence was not carried out.

In a telephone interview with the AFP agency, Hasél had said on Friday that he would not turn himself in.

“They will have to come to kidnap me and it will also serve for the state to be portrayed for what it is: a false democracy,” he said defiantly.

On Monday, faced with rumors of an imminent arrest, he barricaded himself in the rectory building of the university in his hometown along with dozens of young people who wanted to prevent his arrest.

An issue that bothers the government

Some 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodóvar, actor Javier Bardem and singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat, had signed a manifesto in his defense.

The scandal bothers the left-wing government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez, whose spokesperson María Jesús Montero acknowledged the previous week that there was no “proportionality” in the rapper’s conviction.

Its vice president Carmen Calvo avoided commenting on the judicial decision on Tuesday, but reiterated the will of the government of review this type of crime so that they are not punished with prison sentences.

“In the area of ​​freedom of expression there must be a range of understanding and tolerance typical of a mature democracy like ours,” he said after the Council of Ministers meeting.

His minority partner in the coalition, the radical left Podemos, came out storming against the arrest.

“All those who boast of this ‘full democratic normality’ and consider themselves progressive, should feel ashamed,” the formation tweeted.

The message evokes recent statements by its leader and vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, who assured that “there is no situation of full political and democratic normality in Spain.”

Your comments, which generated discord within the government, they referred to the situation of the nine Catalan leaders who are serving between 9 and 13 years in prison for the failed secession attempt in 2017.

Hasél’s case is reminiscent of that of the Spanish rapper Valtonyc, who in 2018 left for Belgium hours before entering prison to serve a sentence for insults to the king, glorification of terrorism and threats in his songs.

From that country, which has so far rejected the extradition requested by Spain, the rapper assured AFP that he felt “shame” and “anger at seeing a colleague treated like this for doing what artists do, which is provoking.”

“Artists are now going to suffer the worst kind of censorship, which is self-censorship. There are many songs that will not be written, plays that will stop being written, all out of fear,” he said.

Source: AFP and DPA

