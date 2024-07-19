Night of violent clashes in the English city of Leeds triggered, it emerges from the first reconstructions, by a ‘domestic accident’. A double-decker bus was also set on fire while a police car was overturned.

The riots involved around 100 people “from a criminal minority” who took part in the moped and bicycle riots in the normally quiet residential area of ​​Harehills on the outskirts of Leeds. Residents were told to stay indoors. The riots broke out after children and social workers were taken from a house in the neighbourhood. “Everyone gathered around the house and things went downhill,” an eyewitness said, quoted by the BBC. There were around 50 police officers when the crowd started to gather and become aggressive. Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan said the riots had been sparked by a domestic incident. He added that images posted on social media were shocking.