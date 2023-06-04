In the early hours of this Sunday, a residential center in Ukraine was bombed as part of the new offensive by Vladimir Putin’s troops. The impacts left a girl dead and 22 injured, of which at least five are minors, according to the region’s governor, Serhi Lysak. Meanwhile, Russia denounces Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod, which continues.

Another night of anguish for the people of kyiv. At the hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth most populous city, 17 people are being treated after Iskander short-range cruise missiles hit a residential area.

Although the governor of the region, Serhi Lysank, transmitted the information through Telegram. Moscow had no immediate comment on the attack, so information provided by Ukraine could not be verified.

Serhiy Lysak explained that the number of injured could increase, since it is presumed that there are more people under the rubble and assured that “at night, the body of a girl, who had just turned two, was removed from the rubble of a house” and that five children were injured in the community of Pidhorodnenska.

People evacuated from the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, receive humanitarian aid on June 3, 2023. © Olga Maltseva, AFP

In the Telegram message, the governor also specified that the attack destroyed two two-story buildings, ten houses, a store and a gas pipeline.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, blamed Russia for the attacks on civilians and assured that actions like these show that “Russia is a Terrorist State”.

13-year-old Dmytro from Kharkiv, 4-year-old Lisa from Vinnytsia, Serhii from Novosolone who was just 2 days old. They are among five hundred innocent children whose lives were destroyed by Russia’s onslaught. Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports… pic.twitter.com/ahXeGP0XY6 — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) June 4, 2023



According to what Zelesnki said this Sunday, the war, which is now in its sixteenth month, has claimed the lives of at least 500 Ukrainian children.

In a statement, the president wrote: “Russian weapons and hate continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day. Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to the history of Ukraine.”

According to the chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council, Mikola Loukachouk, 17 children have been killed in the region since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“There are no words to calm the pain of the parents who lost the most precious thing they had in their lives,” said Mikola Loukachouk.

Drone attacks continue in kyiv

In a scenario that seems to repeat itself weekly, this Sunday there were also Russian attacks in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv. According to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat, six missiles and five attack drones were launched by Russia.

“Unfortunately not all of them were destroyed. Of the six, four were taken out by air defense and two hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi,” Ignat said on local television.

Since May, kyiv began to denounce air offensives with Russian unmanned aircraft. Thus, this Sunday, June 4, would be Moscow’s 19th attack on the Ukrainian capital, in this period of time.







Russia also denounced Ukrainian attacks

In the border region of Belgorod, where attacks began to be known since May 19 by pro-Ukrainian Russian militias, more military advances were reported this Sunday.

According to the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the attacks this Sunday, what Ukrainian troops say, hit a market in the city of Shebekino, as well as a private area and a grain warehouse. No one was hurt, he pointed out. Instead, on Friday night, two people died in this Russian town and some children were evacuated.

“Emergency services are on the scene. The night was quite eventful in the districts of Shebekino and Volokonovsky, where they have suffered a lot of damage,” he said. Gladkov.

Gladkov also said that since May so far, more than 4,000 people have been relocated to accommodation in the region.

This increase in attacks in the context of the war occurs while a counter-offensive by Ukraine is being prepared, which Zelenski has repeatedly announced on different international podiums without providing details or specify when or where it will be launched.

