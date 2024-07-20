Biologists from the Jacare Institute in Brazil have been conducting night missions in the Jacarepagua lagoons in Rio de Janeiro to examine specimens of the largest species of alligator in the country. The mission also aims to gather information on the effects of pollution on the species, which is threatened by the presence of waste in its habitats.

In addition to educational programs and animal rescue missions, the Jacare Institute also offers consulting and environmental services. Marine biologist Mario Moscatelli noted that encroachment by unregulated urban development near caiman habitat poses a major threat. Broad-snouted caimans are native to inland wetland areas of eastern and southern Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and parts of northern Argentina.

