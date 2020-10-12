Last weekend, the DPRK hosted a night festive parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers’ Party. Photos released by the CTC show troops and an orchestra marching through Kim Il Sung Square. The stands are filled with unmasked spectators waving flags and applauding. “The means of deterrence at our disposal allow us to resist any threats,” he quoted the words Kim Jong-un TASS. His sister was also present at the parade. Kim Yeo Jung, representatives of the government and military command. How it was – see the gallery AiF.ru.