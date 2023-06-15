For at least a decade, the amount of artificial light that shines at night has been increasing by almost 10% a year. Light pollution barely allows us to see the stars and is complicating the work of astronomers. Among the animals, male fireflies no longer find females in areas close to cities and there are fish that emerge approaching the beach in tourist areas believing that it is already daylight. But, beyond the aesthetic value of contemplating a starry sky, how do night lights affect human health?

scientific journal Science publish today Thursday one special edition focused on light pollution. The half dozen published papers review what science knows of its many and varied impacts. The review cites, for example, how most of the planet’s telescopes no longer see the sky as they could a few years ago. He also mentions a work published in 2020 that showed how artificial light was disrupting animal life. One of the mechanisms of this disorder has to do with a hormone that humans share with practically all living beings: melatonin. This hormone intervenes in the biological clock, increasing its production and release at dusk and reducing it with the arrival of day, inducing sleep or awakening.

The results of an experiment with 100 people exposed to artificial light, published in December 2022, showed the mechanics of the relationship between excess lighting and melatonin suppression. The main way by which the body knows that night is approaching and it is time to sleep are the eyes, the amount of light that enters through them. The photoreceptors in the retina take care of it. The best known are the cones and the rods (the former allow us to see the world in colours, the latter work like night vision goggles). But there are other photosensitive cells discovered a century ago, but whose functions are only just beginning to be understood: intrinsically photosensitive ganglion cells (ipRGCs), which are especially sensitive to the blue part of the light spectrum. . The experiment with these hundred people allowed us to confirm that both the cones and the ipRGCs do more than help to see. They are responsible for activating or short-circuiting the release of melatonin, affecting the circadian rhythm.

The problem is that there are not many works that analyze the connection between light pollution and human health. Most of them, like that of the hundred people, have been carried out in the laboratory or with night workers exposed, above all, to indoor lighting. In this segment of the population, a higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer cases have been demonstrated. But only now is the impact of streetlights under real conditions becoming known.

One of the few experiments carried out, the results of which were published last year, involved drivers, pedestrians and people inside their homes exposed to the light of streetlights recently converted to LED technology. During a series of experiments, they measured melatonin levels in saliva. The work found no significant differences in melatonin suppression in the three groups. However, another study carried out in a New York neighborhood in the summer of 2018, in which the participants wore an activity bracelet, detected a disturbed circadian rhythm. In the study’s conclusions, the authors wrote: “Individuals living in urban environments darken their days and brighten their nights.” The problem with both works is that they were carried out with very small samples, one with 29 people and the other with 23, which makes it difficult to generalize their results.

Another of the impacts of light pollution on the circadian clock that governs the day/night cycle comes from a newly discovered pathway: the microbiome. It was known that the intestinal microbiota follows and is partly the protagonist of the circadian rhythm, increasing or decreasing the abundance of certain species depending on the time of day. Last year, researchers from National Taiwan University, published a striking result, although in mice: When exposed to artificial light at night, they detected an abnormal activity of the ipRGCs cells (the retinal photoreceptors mentioned above) and a correlative change in the intestinal microbiota of rodents. And there is increasing evidence that human health largely depends on the state of its microbiome, particularly the gut.

Image of the Milky Way almost at dawn, photographed on La Palma in November 2022. Various studies have shown that stargazing helps treat depression. Egor Goryachev

ISGlobal researcher Barbara Harding studies circadian rhythm disturbances and their consequences for health within the group led by the person in charge of the institution’s cancer program, the epidemiologist Manolis Kogevinas. “We are investigating the impact of light pollution on cardiovascular health,” says Ella Harding. The first results of the work, not yet published, show that excess lighting “has an effect on hypertension and obesity,” she details. This same group led other work published in 2018 that correlated excessive exposure to artificial light with some types of cancer, particularly blue light from LEDs.

One of the scientists who has investigated light pollution the most is Professor Cristopher Kyba, from the German Center for Research in Geosciences in Potsdam (Germany). Kyba is not an expert on health impacts, but notes that there is “plenty of evidence that people who live in areas with brighter lighting tend to have poorer health outcomes, and for many of these (for example, breast cancer, metabolic syndrome), a connection to light exposure is known to exist.” Kyba acknowledges that, although light pollution has been shown to alter the lives of other living things, “it has not been clearly shown whether outdoor lighting directly contributes or causes these impacts on human health rather than simply being correlated with some other factor.” That also has an impact.”

