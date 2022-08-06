THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, August 6, 2022, 23:14



With the sign that there are no tickets, Aledo celebrated this Saturday night its traditional and attractive Noche en Vela, a contest in which the city turns off to be lit by the dim light of candles and host a series of artistic performances. Such has been the expectation for this act, that the tickets for the two passes were sold out and only a privileged few were able to immerse themselves in such an original and magnetic evening.

Spectators toured the most beautiful and historic corners of the town located on the slopes of Sierra Espuña and enjoyed various cultural performances, starring artists from the Region of Murcia or based here. Some of them were Universonido (Portillo Corner), Hang en Rama (Eagle’s Nest), Javi and Ful (Guardian’s Corner), Danza Mahaila (Plaza de Campisa), El Último Trago (Francisca and Francisco Gate), Marcelino Punk and Wine (El Calabozo), Miguel Martínez (Rincón de la Judería), Paz Sobrevalorada (Mirador del Agujero), Natalia Gómez (Rincón de Nieves), Infused, Big Band (El Infierno) and Pelito (Patio del Cura).