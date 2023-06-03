Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has again complained about problems with the bomb shelters in the capital in view of the constant Russian rocket and drone attacks on Kiev. Citizens complained that there were too few bunkers and that some were locked, Zelenskyj criticized in his evening video message on Friday. In some parts of the city there are no emergency shelters. In the past few nights, air alerts have been repeatedly triggered in Ukraine.

“This level of negligence in the city cannot be covered by any justifications,” said Zelenskyy. He instructed the government to take action to improve the situation. After everything that happened before in Kiev, this state of affairs is intolerable. On Thursday, some people in the capital had stood in front of a locked bunker during the night air raid, three of them died as a result of the Russian attacks, including a nine-year-old child.

Selenskyj had already demanded that a sufficient number of bunkers must be accessible everywhere. It is the duty of the municipalities to ensure that the shelters are open around the clock. In Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko ordered the opening of the bunker and controls after the breakdown on Thursday. According to Zelenskyj, however, there were new problems.

Wagner boss: 99 percent of troops withdrawn from Bachmut

The Russian private army Wagner has almost completed its announced withdrawal from the captured eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin announced on Friday evening that 99 percent of the units had left the city. “All positions have been handed over to the (Russian) Ministry of Defense in the appropriate order.” There were also no more “provocations” on the part of the Ukrainian armed forces, said Prigozhin.







At the same time he accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of having mined the retreat route used by the Wagner troops. That was a “surprise”. The Wagner boss has repeatedly accused the ministry in Moscow of actually sabotaging the work of the private army. As a rule, however, the ministry ignores Prigozhin’s accusations.

For months, Bachmut fought bitterly and with heavy losses. In the battle for the now completely destroyed city, which once had 70,000 inhabitants, fierce power struggles within the Russian military leadership have also come to light in recent weeks. Prigozhin repeatedly accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of not providing his Wagner fighters with sufficient ammunition.

Russian authorities report deaths in Belgorod border region after shelling

In the Russian border region of Belgorod, two people were killed and six others injured in massive shelling from the Ukrainian side, according to the authorities. Heavy projectiles fell on private property in a village near the border town of Valuiki, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday evening. Two children were among the injured. He also published a photo of a burning property. Gladkow spoke of an unsafe situation in the region due to the shelling that had been going on for days. The statements made by both warring parties can generally hardly be verified.







The border town of Schebekino, from which many people fled, was particularly hard hit by the artillery fire. It is still not safe to return there, said Gladkow. The region has been under heavy fire, especially since Monday last week. The Russian Ministry of Defense had announced that more than 120 Ukrainian “terrorists” and “saboteurs” had already been “destroyed” there. Ukraine has denied direct responsibility for the attacks. Russia has been attacking the neighboring country from Belgorod for more than 15 months.