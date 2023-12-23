Sunday, December 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Night in Tesla | This is what it's like to sleep at night in a Tesla in the cold – at 05.14 mental relief came

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Night in Tesla | This is what it's like to sleep at night in a Tesla in the cold – at 05.14 mental relief came

HS car producer Esa Juntunen prepares for the night tree at the Rastila campsite. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS

Can you sleep in an electric car when it's freezing? HS car producer Esa Juntunen spent 11.5 hours in the back of a Tesla.

In a button is a picture of a tent and the moon. Pressing it changes our perception of driving.

The button appears on the screen of the all-electric Tesla Model Y when I tap the bottom edge of the screen with my index finger. The air conditioning controls are hidden there.

Although the car has texts in Finnish, the button reads in English “camp“. That's where it starts Tesla's camp setting.

It allows you to sleep in the car.

#Night #Tesla #it39s #sleep #night #Tesla #cold #mental #relief

See also  Tennis | Nick Kyrgios contemplated suicide after Wimbledon loss - ended up in a psychiatric hospital
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result