Night in Tesla | This is what it's like to sleep at night in a Tesla in the cold – at 05.14 mental relief came

HS car producer Esa Juntunen prepares for the night tree at the Rastila campsite.

Can you sleep in an electric car when it's freezing? HS car producer Esa Juntunen spent 11.5 hours in the back of a Tesla.

In a button is a picture of a tent and the moon. Pressing it changes our perception of driving.

The button appears on the screen of the all-electric Tesla Model Y when I tap the bottom edge of the screen with my index finger. The air conditioning controls are hidden there.

Although the car has texts in Finnish, the button reads in English “camp“. That's where it starts Tesla's camp setting.

It allows you to sleep in the car.