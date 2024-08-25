The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a high pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds appear on the eastern coast with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, while winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be cumulus, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which will be lightly wavy in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Tuesday’s weather will remain generally clear and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas. The winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust storms, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which will be lightly wavy in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that the weather next Wednesday will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east. It will become humid at night until Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which will be lightly wavy in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather next Thursday to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east. It will become humid at night until Friday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.