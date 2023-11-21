Night FPV drones began to be used in the northwestern district

Voenkor Kots spoke about the use of night FPV drones in the Northern Military District zone

FPV drones (first-person view) with night cameras began to be used in the area of ​​special military operations (SVO). War correspondent Alexander Kots spoke about this in Telegram.

The author drew attention to a video demonstrating the use of FPV drones in the dark. “Night FPV drones look set to hit commercial scale soon. Let’s move to a new level. Now even moving in the dark cannot guarantee anything,” writes Kots.

The video originally appeared in Telegram– channel “Sudoplatov”. The report noted that the video shows the use of high-precision kamikaze drones “VT-40” at night. The channel also emphasized that crews of FPV drones of the Russian Armed Forces will be able to work around the clock thanks to the introduction of new technologies.

Earlier in November, a video appeared showing the use of the Lancet kamikaze drone in the dark.

In October, it became known that Russian soldiers from a special forces unit began using “Ghoul” FPV drones in the Svatov area. The devices perform well in wooded areas because they have good maneuverability.