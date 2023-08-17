In the suburbs, teenagers started a fight and got on the video published in the Lyubertsy Life ™ group of the social network “In contact with”.

“For days now, teenagers have been raging in Oktyabrsky. The matter comes to the police, ”the author of the video clarified.

In the video, the girl tries to stop the guy, but he pushes her away and gets into a fight. As a result, he falls, receiving punches and kicks from the enemy. Fighters try to separate the observers.