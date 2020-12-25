The Christmas festival is being celebrated in the country and the world amid the threat of corona infection. In India too, due to the danger of Kovid, guidelines have also been issued in many states regarding the Christmas festival. Here, the Punjab government lifted the night curfew imposed on Thursday to prevent the Corona virus, in view of Christmas.

CM tweeted the information

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a tweet that, ‘Curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas. At the same time, relief will be given in the night curfew for 25 to 27 December in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Addition Fair. It is worth noting that every year, a martyr joint fair is organized in memory of the martyrdom of two sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas & to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel.

– For Christmas night curfew will be removed for tonight.

– For Shahidi Sabha, night curfew will be removed in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night. – Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 24, 2020

Night curfew relief for four days

Please tell that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has imposed a night curfew in view of the danger of second wave of Corona. This applies from 10 am to 5 am. But from 25 to 27 December i.e. for four days, relief has been given in the night curfew. In fact, according to the government, curfew has been lifted from Thursday night so that people do not have any problem in visiting the church in view of the Christmas festival. Along with this, the night curfew has been lifted from December 25 to 27, giving relief to the devotees who attend the Shaheedi Addition Fair.

