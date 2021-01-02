Highlights: Night curfew imposed in urban area of ​​13 districts of Rajasthan

Night curfew will continue from 8 am to 6 am

Gehlot government bans school, college, religious and social programs till January 15

Jaipur

Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government has kept the restrictions on the Corona infection continuing till January 15. Also, night curfew has been implemented in the urban area of ​​13 districts of the state. This night curfew will be from 8 am to 6 am. With this, the Gehlot government has banned schools, colleges, religious and social programs till January 15.

According to an order issued on Saturday by Rajasthan Home Department – Night curfew will continue till January 15 in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, Ajmer, Sriganganagar and Udaipur in the state. Under this, except the medical shops in the market, the remaining shops will start closing after seven in the evening.

467 new corona found in the state infected

On Saturday, 467 new cases of corona virus infection occurred in Rajasthan. With this, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 3 lakh 9 thousand 319. At the same time, five more people died due to infection, taking the number of people who died of infection in the state to 2705.

Deaths due to corona in these districts

Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm Saturday, five more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state. So far, 503 have died in Jaipur in the state, 291 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 166 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 111 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

8,795 people undergoing treatment in Kovid-19 Hospital

He said that 890 people recovered from Corona virus infection in the state on Saturday. A total of 2,97,819 people have been cured so far in the state. Kovid-19 is currently being treated by 8,795 people in the state.