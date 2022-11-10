a
Test what kind of party-goer you are with HS Nyt’s nightclub machine and which of Helsinki’s nightclubs is the best for you.
Your dream song on the dance floor?
What do you order at the bar counter?
Where are you most likely to be found?
How long can you wait in line at the bar?
Which shoes do you prefer to wear to the bar?
Your phone wallpaper?
What is the best party date?
What budget are you on the move with?
What is your party night motto?
Calculate the results
Take the test again
Here’s how it was done: HS Nyti’s editorial staff tested a selection of Helsinki nightclubs on different days of the week during September-October. Age limits, entrance fees and the atmosphere of the bar may vary at different times.
#Night #club #machine
Leave a Reply