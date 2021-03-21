The Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (Semas), dependent on the Department of Social Rights and Family, has resumed during this San José bridge the ‘Cold Operation’, the special service to care for the homeless that the Consistory puts underway when temperatures in the municipality drop below 6 degrees, and it was suspended this March due to the increase in temperatures that occurred.

Throughout the winter, the technicians who provide the service have given care to a total of 93 homeless people, of which 79 are men and 14 women. The technicians assisted eight men and a woman of Spanish, Moroccan, Cuban, Uruguayan and Senegalese nationalities during the early hours of Thursday. The areas that were visited were Gran Vía, San Andrés, the vicinity of the bus station, San Antón, the Plaza Circular, La Merced, El Carmen, the surroundings of the train station, Infante Juan Manuel, Calle Correos and Glorieta de Spain.

Semas is now recovering this service given the drop in temperatures that is expected for the next few nights, with values ​​more typical of winter. The technicians will proceed to distribute food, hot drinks, blankets and sleeping bags to passers-by.

In gardens and ATMs



The components of the special device are on permanent alert, but when the temperature drops below 6 degrees the output becomes more exhaustive, providing a service of information, attention, accompaniment and delivery of hot drinks, food, sleeping bags and blankets to attend. to homeless people who are in extreme situations, trying to promote their social integration. The Semas travels the streets, gardens, ATMs and garden areas providing help to people who sleep on public roads and in need.

Depending on the specific circumstances of each person, different resources are also offered, such as transfer to the Fundación Patronato Jesús Abandonado center or the Fundación RAIS, other accommodation, or hospitals.