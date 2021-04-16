In almost three decades of work, the oldest gravediggers in the largest cemetery in San Pablo recall having made fewer than 10 nightly burials. But since the second wave of the pandemic in Brazil worsened, that exception became rule.

The vertiginous increase in cases and deaths in São Paulo in recent months forced the mayor’s office of the richest and most populated city in the country to adapt its funeral plan to avoid a collapse: in addition to hiring more personnel and vehicles to meet the demand, night shifts were authorized in four of the 22 municipal cemeteries, where every day 600 graves are opened.

One of these is the Vila Formosa, the largest in Brazil and Latin America, and one of the postcards of the lethal cost of the pandemic in Brazil, where more than 360,000 people have already died from covid-19.

In São Paulo every day 600 graves are opened. Photo: AFP

At 6:00 p.m. the changing of the guard takes place and the two huge lamps powered by generators that illuminate the graves and permeate the place of diesel smell. It is the beginning of autumn and in this tree-lined cemetery on the outskirts of São Paulo the temperature is around 16 degrees.

Eight gravediggers dressed in white overalls, masks and gloves arrive in two vans. They descend and form in a circle around the pits, hands behind the body, head down; As a sign of respect, they observe a minute of silence. Right away, they go for the shovels and carry the first deceased of the night.

“Are there no relatives?” Asks one. “No”, answers another with the documents of the deceased in hand.

Employees of the Vila Formosa cemetery bury victims of covid. Photo: AFP

In May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, the cemetery incorporated three excavators to open 60 pits per day. Now, there are six machines digging 200 graves a day, say the gravediggers, who extend their work until 10:00 p.m.

They also hired some 50 vans to carry bodies, because the hearse were not enough. The mayor’s office denies that school transport vehicles are part of this fleet, a version that was widely circulated in the local media.

Shortly after, a van arrives with another drawer. A large group of relatives surrounds the grave where the 57-year-old man, whose file says he died of covid-19, will be buried.

The sons of the deceased ask to place a ‘verdeamarela’ shirt from the Brazilian team on the coffin. “It is the only thing we can do,” says the gravedigger holding the burial documents excitedly.

Four men begin to deposit reddish sand on the coffin that, in seconds, is covered. Screams of pain mingle with the sound of shovels and the hum of electric generators.

A coffin is carried to its grave. Photo: AFP

Already accustomed to the presence of journalists and photographers, the gravediggers chat but ask not to be identified. Almost all vaccinated, They say the pandemic hit funeral home clerks more than those who worked like them in open spaces.

“It is a lot of people”

“I wanted this to end quickly, because it is very sad. We try not to get excited in our work, but it is sad, it is a lot of people, a long time, “says one of the gravediggers as he removes a pair of green gloves at the end of his watch.

Vila Formosa houses more than 1.5 million corpses in its 750,000 m2. In March it peaked with 105 burials in a single day, three times the pre-pandemic average.

On March 30, the city of São Paulo set a record by burying 426 people in a single day. The experience has not been repeated since then; the current average is 391 deaths and 325 burials per day.

Vila Formosa houses more than 1.5 million corpses in its 750,000 m2. Photo: AFP

The mayor’s office warns that if the daily average exceeds 400 burials, it will take new measures, although it rules out that the Vila Formosa starts operating 24 hours.

The city council is analyzing the construction of a vertical cemetery in the eastern area, while the blocks of Vila Formosa fill up quickly.

Gravediggers estimate that in 12 months they have already used 26 lots, surface that in pre-pandemic times would yield to more than two years of burials.

“There is room to continue here,” says one of the men. “Now, at this rate, I don’t know how long there will be.”

AFP

ap