The ban starts from eight in the evening until five in the morning, starting Thursday. The Tunisian government said it would ban all gatherings until July 11th.

The Ministry of Health stated that it recorded 5,251 new cases of coronavirus, and 106 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to about 15,000.

The government is facing widespread criticism for the slow pace of the vaccination campaign and the fullness of hospital intensive care units, in light of the prime minister’s refusal to impose general isolation again, saying that the country will not tolerate it.

The lockdown the previous year last year had succeeded in containing the virus, but it caused great economic pain in a country where economic hardship has undermined confidence in successive democratic governments.