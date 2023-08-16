KBarely three weeks after the coup in Niger, the new prime minister, Ali Mahame Lamine Zeine, left for his first trip abroad. Zeine traveled to neighboring Chad on Tuesday, which is also ruled by the military. In the capital N’Djanema he met President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno. Zeine wanted to deliver a personal message from the new Nigerien ruler, Abdourahamane Tiani, to the “brother country Chad” in order to explain the exact circumstances of the coup, according to a statement by the Nigerien presidency.

On July 26, officers of the Presidential Guard in Niger ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. The commander of the elite unit, Tiani, then appointed himself the new ruler and formed an interim government.

Chad, which is rich in oil but characterized by poverty, is also run by a military government. After the former long-term ruler, Idriss Déby Itno, was killed by rebels in April 2021, according to the army, his son, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, took power. Since then he has led an interim government.