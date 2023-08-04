The Army junta that took power after the recent coup announced this Friday, August 4, that it revokes all military agreements with France. It is the last ally in central Africa that openly cooperated with the West in the fight against jihadist violence, which is strengthening in the area. The French Foreign Ministry was unaware of the decision because “only the legitimate authorities of Niger” can make it.

Rupture of a crucial alliance in the Sahel. In a unilateral move, the Niger military junta dissolved the military cooperation agreements with France on August 4.

The move aims to withdraw the 1,000 to 1,500 troops that Paris has deployed there since earlier this year, after they were forced out of neighboring Mali. A drastic blow to the fight against the violence of the jihadists who have strengthened in the area in recent years.

Thus, five security pacts between Niamey and Paris dating from 1977 to 2020 are revoked, the coup spokesman, General Amadou Abdramane, said on state television. The Army, which has led the nation since the coup d’état on July 26, indicated that it will send a diplomatic notice to the French Government for such purposes.

However, although he said “to take note” of the coup junta’s communication, Paris is unaware of the movement. In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that the Defense cooperation “is based on agreements that have been concluded with the legitimate authorities of Niger”, so only the government of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum could make that decision since it is the only one that “France, like the entire international community, , recognize”.

On the other hand, Abdramane announced the end of the functions of the ambassadors of Niger in France, the United States, Togo and neighboring Nigeriawhich leads the dialogue efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

These announcements were made in view of the deadline set by ECOWAS, which expires next Sunday, August 6, for the military to release and restore the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, or else they would face possible actions of force.

But the coup leaders do not give in to the pressures, which they label as “attempted aggression.” On Thursday, the representatives of the junta refused to meet with the representatives of the regional bloc who had arrived in the country for possible negotiations.

“Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will have an immediate response and without prior notice,” Abdramane said, with the exception of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. And it is that these are countries also led by the military after coups d’état in recent years, which have expressed their support for the seizure of power by force in Niger. In fact, Mali and Burkina Faso have indicated in recent days that any foreign intervention would be a declaration of war against them.

What are the consequences of the end of the military agreements between Niger and France?

This complicates Western operations in efforts against jihadism, since Niger was the last partner of the West in the area against insurgent groups allied to Al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State, which have strengthened in the area in recent years. .

The European Union had outlined last February plans for a new mission in Niger, which would be truncated.

All African countries with a coup in 2021 are in the Sahel region. Sudan suffered a failed coup in September and a second coup in October. In Niger, the coup attempt failed © France 24

Likewise, more space is opened for the growing Russian influence in the region. As happened in Mali and Burkina Faso, whose coups d’état triggered the departure of French troops.

This decision by the coup armies was accompanied by the replacement and landing of mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. This paramilitary force has defended Moscow’s interests in conflicts in other countries in which the Kremlin has been involved, mainly in Africa, but also in Syria.

Wagner’s actions have been crucial in expanding Russian rule, something that Vladimir Putin’s government is now seeking with greater urgency, amid the isolation and economic sanctions it faces from the West for ordering war against Ukraine, since on February 24, 2022. This was demonstrated at the last summit between Russia and Africa, in Saint Petersburg.

In addition to the violence of the jihadists, the population would be exposed to security risks from the mercenaries, due to their background. UN investigators and human rights groups say Wagner members have attacked civilians, carried out mass executions, rape, and looted private property in conflict zones, among other humiliations in each of the nations where they have participated in favor of the Russian Government.

This undated photo provided by the French military shows Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group boarding a helicopter in northern Mali. File Image. © AP

Western cooperation and influence in the region is also greatly diminished or null.

Western nations, such as France, have also benefited from cooperation with Niger for the export of uranium, a crucial element for the operation of nuclear plants.

Fears are simmering over the possibility of the junta limiting the export of uranium from the African nation, which accounts for 5% of the world’s share, according to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation.

On the other hand, the possible new sanctions against the Nigerien junta would also cause damages for the inhabitants. Niger’s approximately 25 million residents live in one of the world’s poorest countries, and any cut in foreign aid could be disastrous.

Citizens are already feeling the effects after the cedeao It suspended all commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger and froze its assets in the region’s central banks, as retaliatory measures after the military forcibly removed the country’s only democratically elected president from power.

The bloc’s sanctions include halting energy transactions to Niger, which gets up to 90% of it from Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Bazoum defines himself as a hostage and asks for international help

In an opinion article published on Thursday in ‘The Washington Post’, the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum defined himself as a hostage of the Army, since it has been held since the coup d’état, led by the man who was in charge of the presidential guard.

The deposed president called on the United States and the rest of the international community to restore constitutional order in his nation.

“This coup, launched against my government by a military faction on July 26, has no justification whatsoever. If successful, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world,” Bazoum wrote.

File-Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum at the presidential palace in Niamey, the country’s capital, on May 2, 2022. © Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Washington has made repeated calls in recent days to restore democracy in Niger. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly expressed his support for Bazoum and noted that the White House is committed to restoring the government of the affected country.

However, there are no known steps to be taken at the moment and the only attempts at dialogue between the cedeao and the Niger junta were sunk on Thursday.

With Reuters and AP