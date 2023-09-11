





Tension escalates between Niamey and Paris. The Nigerien military regime, the result of the coup d’état, accused France of “deploying its forces” in several West African countries, with the aim of “aggression” against Niger. According to the statement, the regime would have confirmed since September 1 that “two military transport aircraft type A400M and a Dornier 238 were deployed as reinforcements in the Ivory Coast.”