Home page politics

Split

The situation in Niger continues to deteriorate. © Sam Mednick/AP/dpa

Despite an ultimatum from the West African community of states Ecowas, there is no diplomatic breakthrough in sight. Is one of the poorest countries in the world threatened with military escalation?

Niamey – In view of the threat of military intervention by the West African community of states Ecowas, the military junta in Niger has closed the country’s airspace. A statement by the junta’s spokesman on national television Sunday night said any attempt to violate airspace would be promptly and vigorously responded to. The reason for the step are the increasingly clear threats of intervention from neighboring countries.

An ultimatum from Ecowas to the military junta, which has been in power in Niger since a coup d’état at the end of July, expired at the weekend. The group of states had called on the new rulers in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum and restore constitutional order within a week. The group would otherwise take measures that could include violence, it said. It was initially unclear when the group of states wanted to decide on their further course of action and a possible military deployment. Such an approach is controversial in the region. dpa