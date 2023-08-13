Niger’s ambassador accuses rebels of starving ousted President Bazum

Niger’s ambassador to the United States, Mamadou Chiari Liman-Tinguiri, accused the rebels, who staged a military coup in the African country, of starving deposed President Mohammed Bazum. Writes about it Associated Press (AP).

It is noted that the diplomat is a close associate of Bazum and calls him daily. According to him, the rebels want to starve the ousted president, keep him in the unlit basement of his residence, he is cut off from the use of gas, electricity and food replenishment.

Liman-Tinguiri called this situation unacceptable and urged the world not to tolerate what is happening.

Niger President Mohamed Bazum, who was ousted by the military, refused to resign. Prior to that, he turned to the United States and the world community with a request to help restore the constitutional order in the country.

On the night of July 27, the Nigerian military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.