The Nigerien junta immediately ended military cooperation with the United States on Saturday. Colonel Amadou Abdramane announced this on national television. According to Abdramane, the agreement between Niger and the US – signed in 2012 – was imposed on his country and therefore violated “constitutional and democratic rules”. He called the cooperation “unfair in content” and not in the interest of the Nigerien people. The Americans must now leave Niger.

The decision follows a visit from a senior American delegation to Niger earlier this week. That visit turned out to be a painful one; The Americans waited in vain for three days for a meeting with junta boss Abdourahamane Tiani. Abdramane said during the televised address that the US delegation did not follow diplomatic protocol and that Niger had not been informed of the delegation's composition and agenda.

Military bases

The US currently has two military bases in Niger, including a drone base. Since 2018, the US military has used it to target Islamic State and Jama'at Nusrat al Islam Muslimeen militants. The latter is a fairly loose conglomerate of jihadist groups.

Niger was once an important partner for the US in the Sahel, but the relationship between the countries has deteriorated sharply since the military junta seized power last July – which the US, among others, labeled a coup. The US had a long presence of around 1,100 troops in Niger, but according to US President Joe Biden, there were still around 650 left last December. The rest had already returned to the US.

The ended cooperation with the US follows the earlier expulsion of French and other European forces from the African country. Military rulers in neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Mali have done the same in recent years, turning to Russia for support. On Saturday, Abdramane denied that Niger is finalizing a deal with Russia, Reuters reports.