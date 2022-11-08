The four Nigerian widows who accused oil company Shell of joint responsibility for human rights violations in the Niger Delta have dropped their case. According to their lawyer, the women made that decision because the legal process has them reliving the terrible events, “while the outcome is very uncertain.”
#Nigerian #widows #drop #case #Shell
