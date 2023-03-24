Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former vice president of that country’s upper house, was declared Thursday convicted in London of the crime of organ trafficking, for wanting to extract a kidney from a young man to transplant it to his daughter.

Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 56, were sentenced, together with the doctor Obinna Obeta, 50, who acted as a “go-between”, for bringing a young Nigerian man to the UK to remove a kidney and transplant it into his 25-year-old daughter Sonia.

The young man, a 21-year-old street vendor, had refused the operation after undergoing medical examinations at a north-west London hospital and he fled to warn the police.

The Ekweremadu family were arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in June 2022. Ike Ekweremadu has been in custody in London ever since. while his wife and daughter were out on bail.

The events took place between August 1, 2021 and May 5, 2022. Ekweremadu, elected senator for Abuja in 2003, iHe tried last year to present himself as the opposition’s candidate People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the governorship of Enugu, his home state, but withdrew after failing to win the party’s support.

The accusations against him caused controversy in Nigeria, where some expressed sympathy for his family while others were outraged.

“Where else in the world would they have a former vice president of the Senate – who is still an active senator – who, although he has been detained for more than 200 days, continues to receive his normal salary. What is happening? Why hasn’t he been suspended? ?” Citizen Gbola, an activist with the “Take It Back” organization, told AFP outside the courthouse in London.

