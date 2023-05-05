A British court on Friday sentenced a senior Nigerian politician to nine years and eight months in prison for conspiracy. Ike Ekweremadu allegedly tried to buy a kidney from a man for his seriously ill daughter. His wife was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for her involvement.

It is the first time in the United Kingdom that there has been a conviction for illegal organ trafficking. The judge spoke of “despicable trade” that takes advantage of the “poverty, misery and desperation” of vulnerable people. “Smuggling people across international borders to steal human organs is a form of slavery,” the judge said.

Several thousand pounds

According to prosecutors, the former deputy president of the Nigerian senate and his wife brought a man from the Nigerian capital Lagos to the United Kingdom in February last year. In exchange for his kidney, the man would receive a few thousand pounds. He was also promised that he would be able to work in the United Kingdom.

The case came to light when the victim went to the police. The kidney transplant was never performed because a hospital worker did not trust the circumstances surrounding the proposed donor. Ekweremadu and his wife allegedly said that the 21-year-old man was their daughter’s cousin.

A Nigerian doctor who allegedly acted as an intermediary has been sentenced to ten years in prison. The judge acquitted the daughter of involvement.

