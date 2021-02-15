Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will be the next director general of the World Trade Organization. The appointment, loaded with symbolism for being the first time that a woman assumes the position, and the first also that falls to someone born in Africa, will be effective from March 1, and will last at least until August 31, 2025 , date that could be extended. The decision, taken this Monday at a special meeting of the WTO general council, of which 164 countries and territories are part, comes at a delicate moment for the organization, in the midst of the crisis of multilateralism, and after months of blockade due to the fact that The United States refused to endorse it when Donald Trump was the tenant of the White House.

The next CEO has a wealth of experience in the international arena, having worked for 25 years at the World Bank and served two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister. The other candidate he was fighting with, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung Hee, withdrew her candidacy ten days ago, leaving her a clear path. The United States was the only country that supported Yoo and had expressed its veto to Okonjo-Iweala, blocking a consensus decision to elect the new head of the multilateral organization, which must be done unanimously.

The change of Administration in the US has caused Washington to turn 180 degrees, and show its “firm support” to Okonjo-Iweala to replace the Brazilian Roberto Azevêdo, who has remained in office for seven years, in one of the periods most difficult in the history of the organization for having had to deal with the trade wars between the United States and China encouraged by Donald Trump.

“This is a very special moment for the WTO,” said New Zealander David Walker, who chairs the entity’s general council. The election ends an arduous nine-month process. In her first post-election comment, the next CEO has made responding to the pandemic a priority. “A strong WTO is vital if we want a full and rapid recovery from the devastation generated by covid-19,” he said.

The selection process for the new director general began on May 14 when Azevêdo informed WTO members that he would be leaving his post one year before his term expired, a decision he said he had considered with his family and did not respond. to health reasons or other political ambitions. A race was then opened between eight candidates from Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Egypt, of which three women stood out: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, from Nigeria; Amina Mohamed, from Kenya, and the South Korean Yoo Myung-hee. On October 28, after a period of consultations, Walker informed WTO members that the Nigerian leader’s candidacy was the one that attracted the most adherents, but the US did not accept it until the arrival of Joe Biden in the Oval Office.