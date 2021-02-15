Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has just made history in more ways than one. The Nigerian became, Monday, February 15, the first woman and the first African to head the World Trade Organization (WTO). At 66, she thus enters the very small circle of women in power in the world. It’s a “historic moment”, summed up the WTO, specifying that it would take office in March.



Twice Minister of Finance and Chief Diplomacy of Nigeria for two months, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, also called by some Dr Ngozi, began her career at the World Bank in 1982, where she worked for 25 years. In 2012, she failed to become the president of this financial institution, facing the American-Korean Jim Yong Kim. Elected at the head of the WTO thanks to a broad consensus, she was the last candidate still in the running and had the support of the African Union, the European Union and the support of the United States.

“Congratulations to my friend Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first female general manager of the @wto. I have known Ngozi for many years. Her strong will and determination will lead her to tirelessly promote free trade in the world. benefit people around the world “, tweeted Christine Lagarde, first president of the ECB and former first patron of the IMF. In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Executive, welcomed this “historic moment for the whole world”, also saying “so happy to see a woman from Africa at the head of the @WTO”.

In her first message to delegates via videoconference, the new WTO director immediately called for the institution to be restarted. “Our organization faces many challenges, but by working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better suited to today’s realities.”, she stressed.

And for good reason, the pandemic has exposed the fractures caused by the liberalization of world trade, from too much dependence on scattered production chains to the excesses of industrial relocation or the fragility of trade. In mid-October, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had indicated that he wanted to give himself two priorities to show that the WTO is essential: to present to the next Ministerial Conference of the organization an agreement on fisheries subsidies to demonstrate that the WTO can still produce multilateral advances; and rebuilding the dispute settlement body – the WTO tribunal – which was torpedoed by the Trump administration.

Finally, she recently called on the WTO to focus on the pandemic, as members of the organization are divided over an exemption from intellectual property rights on anti-Covid treatments and vaccines to make them more accessible .

Many hope that his appointment will put an end to years of blockages of this almost paralyzed institution, which can no longer fulfill its mission. “She takes the reins knowingly, knowing that she is dealing with a machine which is, if not blocked … in the grip of a strong inertia”, told AFP Elvire Fabry, head of trade policy at the Jacques Delors Institute. “Okay, she’s not a trade specialist”, she says, but “the more political dimension of the new director general should be interesting”.