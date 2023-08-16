The ministry said in a statement that “a group of the Nigerien armed forces, which was moving between Boni and Torodi, fell victim to a terrorist ambush on the outskirts of the town of Kotogo” near the border with Mali in the Tillaberi region (southwest) on Tuesday afternoon.

She pointed out that the “non-final toll” among the soldiers is 17 dead and 20 wounded, 6 of them seriously, and that all of them “were evacuated to Niamey.”

The Nigerien army confirmed that it was able to “destroy” more than 100 motorcycles used by the attackers, “which means neutralizing more than 100 terrorists.”

This attack is the largest in terms of its outcome since the military coup in Niamey on July 26 and the overthrow of the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The “deteriorating security situation” in the country was one of the reasons given by the military group, led by General Abd al-Rahman Tiani, to seize power.

The Tillaberi region is located in the tri-border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which is considered key to militant groups operating in the Sahel region, including the Islamic State.

Militants have been targeting this part of Niger for years, despite the massive deployment of military forces to combat terrorism.

Before the coup, France, Niger’s former colonial power that has 1,500 soldiers in the country, was involved in counterterrorism operations with the Nigerien army.

After the coup, the military council announced the nullification of several military agreements concluded with Paris, especially related to the “positioning” of the French battalion and the “placement” of soldiers in the framework of combating militants.