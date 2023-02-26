18 candidates competed to succeed outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, but the race was limited to 3 candidates: Abu Bakr Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party, Paula Tinubu of the ruling Progressive Congress Party, and Peter Obi of the Workers’ Party.

The voting process witnessed a wide participation of young people who make up a third of the 87 million voters, which may enhance the chances of Obi, who had never won the presidency of the country before.

The voting process, which began at nine in the morning GMT, included separate acts of violence, in which at least one person was killed, who was carrying a firearm while trying to attack a polling station in the east of the country.

Eyewitnesses also told Sky News Arabia that gunmen attacked some polling stations in the southern state of Delta and Katsina state in the north, and militants also shot election officers from a mountaintop in the Gwaza region in the west of the country, injuring a number of them.

The security disturbances caused a delay in the polling process in some areas for a few hours, but the Electoral Commission granted voters additional times.

Despite the violence that accompanied the voting process in some areas, the head of the Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yaqobu, confirmed that conditions were in place for all those registered to cast their votes.

According to political analyst Visto Lewitt, security chaos has historically posed a major challenge to the electoral process in Nigeria.

Luit told Sky News Arabia that some of the competing parties used various methods outside the framework of normal political competition, including provoking chaos and ethnic and religious strife.

And since Buhari, who ruled the country for 8 years, is a Muslim who hails from the north, the Christian southerners in his party believe that the next president should be one of them.

The matter seems somewhat complicated. While the ruling Progressive Party nominated a southern Muslim, Bola Tinubu, the ethnic geographical factor may favor the People’s Democratic Party, the main rival of the ruling party, which nominated a northern Muslim, Atiku Abu Bakr, who belongs to the most influential Fulani ethnicity in the north. western.

On the other hand, the broad youth participation may enable the Workers’ Party candidate Obi to reverse the equation, end the People’s Party’s control and bring his party to the presidency for the first time.

The Nigerian elections are of great regional and international importance, as Nigeria is the largest economy and the largest population center in Africa, and according to Howard W. the world during the year 2023, due to its important regional influence.