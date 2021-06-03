Nigeria confirmed that 136 children were abducted Sunday from a Muslim school by a group of armed men. In addition, official institutions assured the children’s parents that the Government was doing everything possible to bring them back safely.

A group of gunmen abducted 136 children from a Muslim school in Niger state in north-central Nigeria on Sunday, fewer than the estimated 200 previously reported, state authorities confirmed Wednesday. the night.

“The Government of the state of Niger confirms that the number of students kidnapped by bandits is 136,” the local Executive reported through a statement on the social network Twitter.

The text also said that all necessary measures were being taken to avoid collateral damage during the search for the minors and that help had been requested from the federal government to “better equip” the security forces and guarantee the protection of the mission.

The authorities also assured that “everything possible will be done to guarantee the safe return of the children,” and asked the parents sitting in front of the school to remain calm.

“I ask the government to do everything to protect its citizens and our children first and foremost,” said Sa’idu Umar, father of one of the infants, as he asked the authorities to bring his children back.

An armed group on motorcycles attacked the Salihu Tanko Muslim school in the city of Tegina in Niger state on Sunday afternoon, where at least 200 minors were at school. The armed men arrived in the town and began to shoot, leaving one person dead and another wounded, when they kidnapped the students, leaving the youngest between 4 and 12 years old, as they would be “too young to walk,” according to one official. from school.

Faced with this situation, several states throughout the country have decided to temporarily close some educational centers to protect their students.



Nigerian soldiers and policemen stand at the entrance to the Federal College of Forest Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna state, on March 12, 2021, after a gang of kidnappers stormed the school firing indiscriminately before taking at least 30 students. . © BOSAN YAKUSAK / AFP

A series of mass kidnappings in recent times

This latest incident in Tegina occurs in the context of a series of kidnappings of students carried out in central and northwestern Nigeria, attributed to armed groups that terrorize the populations of the region by committing a series of crimes that include mass kidnappings. to ask for ransom.

One of the latest assaults by these groups occurred in February, when 279 adolescent girls, between the ages of 12 and 16, were kidnapped and released five days later in the state of Zamfara, in the northwest of the country.

Meanwhile, in December 2020, there was another kidnapping of 344 children from a school in Kankara, in the north of the country, who were also released after a week, following negotiations.

The assaults on schools and universities in the country have shocked and attracted the attention of the world in the last year, in which at least 730 children and adolescents have been kidnapped since 2020, which brings another issue into question such as the worsening of the out-of-schooling, which could particularly affect girls who already have the highest rates of out-of-school minors.

With AFP, AP and Reuters