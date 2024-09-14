Lagos (Agencies)

A Nigerian government official said yesterday that the army had rescued 13 hostages after they were held by gunmen in Kaduna state in the country’s northwest, in a military operation carried out by the army based on a tip-off.

The military launched the operation at a camp near Chigulu town in Kaduna state after receiving information that the kidnappers were about to move the hostages, six men and seven women, to another location. The Kaduna state security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the gunmen fled into a forest area, leaving the hostages behind after a gun battle.

The freed hostages were taken to a military facility for medical evaluation and interrogation before being returned to their families.