The Nigerian army announced that its commander, General Ibrahim Atahiro, was killed along with ten other officers in the crash of a military plane after taking off from an airport in the north of the country under bad weather conditions.

Nigerian Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwit said that General Atahiro, 54, died on Friday afternoon when his military plane crashed near Kaduna airport in the north of the country, without further details.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Atahiro as Chief of Army Staff in January in a change to the High Military Command to strengthen the fight against the escalation of violence that has continued for more than a decade.

Atahiro’s death coincides with reports that the leader of the Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram, Abu Bakr Al-Shakwi, was seriously wounded in clashes with fighters from a rival faction loyal to ISIS.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, President Buhari expressed his “deep sadness” after the crash of the military plane “which killed the Armed Forces Commander, General Ibrahim Atahiro and other military officers.”

For its part, the army said in a statement that the accident, which also resulted in the killing of ten other officers, “occurred shortly after the plane took off from Kaduna airport due to bad weather conditions,” stressing that it had opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

In his statement, President Buhari said, “It is a fatal blow that we have received at a time when our armed forces are about to eliminate the security challenges facing the country.”

The Nigerian army has been trying to quell a terrorist rebellion in the northeast of the country since 2009, and the conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives and displaced nearly 2 million others.